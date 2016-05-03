FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Biggest daily fall in German 10-year bond yields in 2016
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 3, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Biggest daily fall in German 10-year bond yields in 2016

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates prices for close)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - German Bund yields recorded their biggest daily fall in 2016 on Tuesday as concerns about the global economy outweighed fears that bond markets could see a repeat of the sell-off that struck a year ago.

Ten-year yields, which rose for three successive weeks ahead of inflation data on Friday that marked the anniversary of last year’s bond blowout, fell 8 basis points to just below 0.20 percent, the biggest daily fall since early December 2015.

Strategists said a combination of poor Chinese data, lower growth and inflation forecasts from the European Commission, and weakness in the dollar and stock markets had driven demand for the European safe-haven asset.

“We are just pushing back against that idea of a messy sell-off that people had been looking at over the last couple of weeks,” said Owen Callan, a senior analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald.

In price terms, Bunds rose around three quarters of a point to 102.90. With coupons near zero, investors make most of their returns through capital appreciation but this can be a risky strategy when yields are so low.

When yields shot from a record low of 0.05 percent to over 1 percent in a matter of weeks last year, investors were left nursing double-digit percent capital losses.

All other euro zone yields fell on a day where the single currency touched its strongest level against the dollar since August 2015.

A stronger euro puts downward pressure on inflation by increasing the cost of imports, while a drop in the oil price on oversupply worries is also making life difficult for the ECB which is trying to revive consumer price growth.

“With the euro at these levels, this would be something the ECB starts thinking about in terms of further easing,” said Peter Chatwell, a strategist at Mizuho.

Euro zone growth will be slower than previously expected with subdued inflation this year, the European Commission said in its economic forecasts on Tuesday.

The external risks to the bloc’s economy were underlined by a survey which showed activity at China’s factories shrank for the 14th straight month in April.

Growth worries triggered a slide in almost every major stock market around the world. Europe’s major indices shed as much as 2 percent.

Elsewhere, Portugal’s 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on relief that the risk of a cut to the country’s only remaining investment grade rating has faded for now.

Ratings agency DBRS maintained Portugal’s BBB rating with a stable outlook on Friday, ensuring its bonds remain eligible for the ECB’s bond buying programme.

“DBRS not only kept Portugal’s rating unchanged but left the outlook unchanged too, so the risk of a downgrade is fading and that’s why we are seeing an outperformance of Portuguese debt,” BNP Paribas European rate strategist Patrick Jacq said. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson and Robin Pomeroy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.