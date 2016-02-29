Bund yields hit new 10-month low as G20 fails to strike new measures

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields hit a new 10-month low on Monday as investors bought the safe-haven debt after the G20 group of leading economies failed at a weekend meeting to come up with concrete, new measures to boost growth.

Top-rated German 10-year yields fell 3 basis points to hit 0.117 percent, their lowest since April 2015, while British equivalents fell 5 bps to 1.36 percent .

Euro zone stocks, meanwhile retreated from a three-month high.

“It is a mild risk off move in markets after the G20 meeting,” KBC strategist Piet Lammens, said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)