a year ago
June 14, 2016 / 7:35 AM / a year ago

Germany's 10-year bond yield turns negative for first time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark for borrowing costs across the euro zone, fell into negative territory on Tuesday for the first time.

The 10-year Bund yield fell as low as minus 0.002 percent , according to data from Tradeweb.

A backdrop of unprecedented monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank and mounting political risks in Europe has boosted demand for German bonds - seen as one of the safest assets in the world. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

