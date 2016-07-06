German 2-year Schatz yield lowest on record in auction - debt agency

BERLIN, July 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Federal Finance Agency said on Wednesday that the average yield fetched at a top-up auction of a two-year Schatz was the lowest on record for that debt instrument during an auction.

The bid-to-cover ratio was 1.6 and the average yield at the auction was fixed at minus 0.69 percent, the agency said.

“It’s the lowest yield fetched during an auction in this segment,” the Finance Agency spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Britain’s shock vote to leave the European Union has prompted investors to pile into German bonds, seen as one of the safest assets in the world.

Also on Wednesday, Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell below minus 0.20 percent for the first time ever.