Greek bond yields drop below 8 percent after debt relief offer
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 10, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

Greek bond yields drop below 8 percent after debt relief offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s 10-year bond yields fell below 8 percent for the first time in over six months on Tuesday after euro zone finance ministers offered debt relief to the cash-strapped country from 2018.

The offer appears to be a compromise between Germany, which does not believe Greece needs additional debt relief, and the International Monetary Fund, which insists it is necessary, and will be fleshed out by deputy finance ministers by May 24.

Ten-year yields fell 61 basis points to 7.89 percent , their lowest level since early December.

“At the very least it appears the gap between the IMF and the Germans appears to be narrowing and that has been very well received by investors,” Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets said. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

