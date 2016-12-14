Greek bond yields hit one-month highs after ESM puts debt relief on hold

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Greek government borrowing costs rose to one-month highs on Wednesday after the euro zone's bailout fund said it had put short-term debt relief measures for the country on hold.

The European Stability Mechanism said proposals by the Greek government to make a one-off payout to pensioners in December had been the reason for the suspension of measures designed to reduce the amount of the country's public debt.

Greek 10-year government bond yields rose 45 basis points to a one-month high of 7.30 percent, while five-year yields rose 40 bps to 8.19 percent, also a one-month high, according to Tradeweb data.