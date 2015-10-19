FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek two-year bond yields hit 2015 low on reform approval
#Market News
October 19, 2015 / 9:06 AM / 2 years ago

Greek two-year bond yields hit 2015 low on reform approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Greek two-year government bond yields fell to their lowest this year on Monday as investors welcomed Athens’ approval of a series of reforms needed to unlock bailout cash.

Parliamentary approval of the reform bill late on Friday keeps Greece on track to pass the first review under its 86-billion-euro ($97.6 billion) aid programme in the coming weeks.

“Investors are simply digesting the vote ... on the so-called preconditions for the third bailout package,” said Christian Lenk, rate strategist at DZ Bank.

Greek two-year yields fell 77 basis points to 8.30 percent on Monday, according to Tradeweb, the lowest level hit this year.

The gap between Greek and German two-year yields was also at its narrowest this year. (Reporting by John Geddie and Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

