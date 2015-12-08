FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek 10-year bond yields rise to highest since mid-September
December 8, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

Greek 10-year bond yields rise to highest since mid-September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The yield on Greece’s 10-year government bond rose to its highest level in almost three months on Tuesday, amid concerns about the country’s ability to push forward with key reforms.

Greek 10-year government bond yields rose 18 basis points to 8.765 percent, their highest since mid-September.

“It’s becoming more and more obvious that the new government will run into problems getting reforms through parliament,” said Bayerische Landesbank rate strategist Norbert Wuthe.

“Social and political resistance is growing and there is a fear that’s reflected in the local press that there could be new elections very soon.”

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday the International Monetary Fund was not playing a constructive role in Greece’s bailout and should make up its mind whether it wants to stay in the programme. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Marius Zaharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
