LONDON, June 20 Portugal, Ireland and Italy are
all looking at the possibility of following France by issuing
sustainable debt, the heads of their respective debt agencies
said on Tuesday.
France this year became the second sovereign after Poland to
sell so-called "green bonds", where the proceeds are used to
finance projects to address climate change.
Portugal's debt agency chief Cristina Casalinho told an
audience at a Euromoney conference in London: "We've always been
trying to diversify our investor base. We are considering green
bonds, responsible bonds."
Ireland's head of funding Frank O'Connor added that green
bonds could also be an option, alongside potentially issuing in
U.S. dollars to broaden its investor base.
"The issue we may find in Ireland is sufficient projects
that could qualify (for green investment) ... but we keep an
open mind," said O'Connor.
Italy's debt chief Maria Cannata added that while she had no
firm plans and was concerned about the reporting requirements of
issuing sustainable debt, the Italian Treasury was
"investigating all the aspects" of the new asset class.
(Reporting by John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe)