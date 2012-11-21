A less tiered and fragmented eurozone bond market

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Correlation analysis shows that eurozone bond markets have reverted back to the more traditional core versus peripheral grouping, as opposed to the tiered and fragmented market that was evident early in the year. This shift has been prompted by a combination of the ECB’s OMT announcement, fewer safe assets, investor preference for capital preservation, and reduced concern over the creditworthiness of the bailing out countries.

The last time we looked at the matter was some seven months ago - “Correlations and a tiered EZ bond market”; April 24 - but a lot has changed since then, and in particular, the ECB’s OMT plans have had a calming and positive impact for tail risk perceptions related to systemically important Spain.

Back in April we made the following observations: 1) the Netherlands was close to being relegated from the core, 2) France and Austria were close to being relegated from the semi-core, and 3) Portugal and Ireland still suffered from being broken markets. We won’t bore you with all the details, but suffice it to say that the updated analysis shows that the tiering and fragmentation of eurozone bond markets has declined (see link to correlation matrix below).

Specifically, we conduct our analysis by taking a snapshot of correlations calculated using daily changes in yields. We use data after July 26 to Nov 20 to construct the correlation matrix. The rationale for using July 26 is simply that it was on this date that ECB President Draghi uttered the market changing “whatever it takes” words, which in subsequent months saw further OMT-related announcements.

The correlations show:

Firstly, the Netherlands is back to being in the core group with a higher correlation coefficient to Bunds of 0.95, very close to a perfect 1.

Secondly, both France and Austria are also back in with the

core crowd as their correlations pick up significantly to Bunds.

Thirdly, Spain and Italy remain highly positively correlated with each other, with the negative correlation to Germany still evident for both.

Fourthly, Portugal and Ireland show very little correlation against the core or to each other, highlighting that despite the improvement in overall sentiment these markets remain broken.

The key from the above is that the increasingly tiered and fragmented market which was evident early in the year has started to revert back to a core versus periphery grouping, even if the latter is further broken down into bailed out versus non-bailed outs.

We explain this as being related to the twin forces of a shrinking supply of safe investments, and also increased demand for the preservation of capital trade that has seen yield-hungry investors unwilling to be too overweight Bunds (and underweight other eurozone core markets) in euro-denominated portfolios.

Additionally, unlike earlier in the year, investors seem less concerned that Germany or even the rest of the core will see a dilution in creditworthiness, especially after the ECB showed a willingness to open its balance sheet - albeit only conditionally - via the OMT. (Reporting by Divyang Shah; editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)