After disappointment in December, markets cautious ahead of ECB

* Markets expect deposit rate cut, QE expansion

* Analysts say tiering of depo rate cut possible to protect banks

* Yields edge lower but off recent lows before ECB meeting

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Financial markets expect the European Central Bank to cut its deposit rate by at least 10 basis points and expand its asset-buying programme this week, but they remain cautious after the ECB undershot their expectations in December.

Euro zone government bond yields edged down and short-term interest rates rose on Tuesday as stocks fell and weak Chinese data revived concerns over growth. But wariness before Thursday’s ECB meeting prevented a test of recent yield lows.

ECB policymakers have been careful not to promise too much after disappointing the market in December.

Money markets are pricing in a cut of at least 10 bps in the deposit rate to -0.4 percent, while economists in a Reuters poll forecast the bond-buying scheme could be expanded by 10-30 billion euros a month from the current 60 billion.

“They don’t want to disappoint this time around,” said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

“What’s different is that we have low inflation expectations, a case for a strong downward revision in the ECB’s inflation and growth forecasts and so a more fundamental backing for the ECB to ease monetary policy further,” he said.

Commerzbank anticipates a 20 bps cut in the deposit rate and a 20 billion euro rise in monthly asset purchases.

Euro zone bond yields and the euro have fallen in anticipation of more easing but have pulled back from those lows in recent days.

Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield is trading at 0.20 percent, about 10 bps above a 10-month low hit last week at 0.102 percent - which was within sight of last April’s record lows of 0.05 percent.

The two-year yield dipped 1.3 bps to -0.56 percent, near last week’s record low of about -0.58 percent.

The euro zone dipped into deflation in February and although inflation expectations have bounced off record lows, helped by a recovery in crude oil prices, they remain low.

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward, is around 1.51 percent -- about 25 bps below December levels and well below the ECB’s inflation target of close to 2 percent.

HOW BOLD?

There is also talk of the ECB extending quantitative easing beyond the current end date of March 2017 and of buying other assets such as corporate bonds, bank debt and even gold.

Concerns that negative interest rates could cause irreparable damage to the financial sector have also led to some speculation the ECB could introduce tiered interest rates.

The Bank of Japan, which surprised markets in January by cutting interest rates into negative territory, is using different tiers of rates, for example.

If the ECB does ramp up QE, it may have to consider relaxing some of its restrictions on bond purchases to prevent running out of assets to buy.

One option it may consider is scrapping its ban on buying bonds yielding less than its deposit rate.

German bonds with maturities of up to eight years carry negative yields and those with maturities out to January 2022 traded below the current -0.30 percent deposit rate.

Nordea chief fixed income analyst Jan von Gerich, who expects a 10 bps cut and a 10 billion euro rise in monthly purchases, said there was room for a mildly positive surprise.

“On some measure we will probably see a surprise that is hard to guess beforehand,” he said.

“The ECB has often done this. They can be quite creative in their thinking.” (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)