Euro zone bonds yields dip on ECB easing hopes

LONDON, March 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank meeting that is expected to deliver a further dose of monetary stimulus to boost inflation and economic growth.

Markets fully price in a cut in the ECB’s deposit rate to -0.4 percent from -0.3 percent, charging banks more for keeping their cash with the bank overnight.

Analysts polled by Reuters also see a 60 percent chance the ECB will raise its monthly asset purchases, probably by 10 billion euros to 70 billion euros a month.

There has been market talk about more radical ideas such as a multi-tier deposit rate or buying non-performing bank loans.

But after being disappointed in December, when policymakers delivered less easing than expected, investors are cautious.

“I don’t think expectations are as high as they were going into the December 3 meeting and the ECB has been careful not to drive expectations too high,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

Ten-year bonds yields were 1-3 basis points lower across the region, with Germany’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield down 1.5 basis points at 0.22 percent and heading towards 10-month lows hit last week at about 0.10 percent.

The two-year German Schatz yield was at -0.54 percent and within sight of last week’s record low of -0.58 percent.

It has fallen 20 basis points since the start of the year on heightened speculation about further monetary stimulus against a backdrop of weak oil prices and fears that weakness in China’s economy will drag down global growth.

The ECB’s decision to cut its deposit rate and extend the life of its quantitative easing programme in December has failed to lift inflation expectations.

The ECB’s favourite market inflation indicator, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, is at about 1.47 percent - more than 30 basis points below levels seen just before the December meeting.

Inflation has been below the ECB’s nearly 2 percent target for three years and is likely to remain so for many more.

Still, analysts said there was some scope for surprise on Thursday, with some seeing December’s disappointment as the exception to the rule for ECB President Mario Draghi, who effectively put the euro zone debt crisis to bed in 2012 by promising to do “whatever it takes” to preserve the euro.

Pimco said this week it expects the ECB to remove the yield floor for asset purchases and introduce tiered rates.

Policy easing may also face less resistance than in December as the ECB’s rotating voting rights mean several hawks, including Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, will not get to vote this time. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe)