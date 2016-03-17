German Bund futures rise half a point on Fed's new rate guidance

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose about half a point at the open on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the number of interest rate hikes expected this year.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and “strong job gains” would allow it to tighten policy this year.

But fresh projections showed policymakers expected only two quarter-point hikes by the year’s end, half the number seen in December.

Bund futures were up 48 ticks at 161.98. In the cash market, 10-year Bund yields were 3 basis points lower at 0.26 percent. Other euro zone bond yields were indicated lower before the open. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)