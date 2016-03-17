Fed's new rate guidance pushes euro zone bond yields lower

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve reduced the number of rate hikes due this year, potentially giving the European Central Bank more headaches a week after unveiling a comprehensive easing package.

The Fed held interest rates steady on Wednesday and indicated that moderate U.S. economic growth and “strong job gains” would allow it to tighten policy this year.

But fresh projections showed policymakers expected only two quarter-point hikes by the year’s end, half the number seen in December. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said it remained to be seen whether a recent firming in U.S. core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food components, would be sustained.

That pushed the euro to a one-month high against the dollar, complicating the ECB’s task of reflating the euro zone economy as a strong euro means cheaper imports that drag down inflation.

With ECB President Mario Draghi saying last Thursday he did not anticipate more rate cuts would be necessary, money market rates priced in only a 50 percent chance of another 10 basis point reduction this year, unchanged from before the Fed meeting.

But analysts said more easing could come in the form of additional bond buying or longer-term free loans to banks.

German Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 5 basis points on the day to 0.24 percent, down about 10 bps from pre-Fed highs.

“The euro area cannot really handle a stronger currency at this point. I don’t think we need to go much higher before the market starts to price in more easing,” Nordea chief fixed income analyst Jan von Gerich said.

“If Draghi failed to sound dovish at the last news conference, Yellen certainly did a better job ... We will head towards zero (in Bund yields).”

Last Thursday, the ECB cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to minus 0.40 percent and increased the pace of its asset purchases to 80 billion euros a month from 60 billion.

Despite that easing package, which included other rate cuts and a plan to buy corporate bonds, the market’s long-term inflation expectations remain at 1.46 percent, well below the ECB’s target of just under 2 percent.

Other euro zone bond yields were down 4-6 basis points, including those of Spain and France, despite the two markets having to weather supply pressure.

Spain plans to issue between 2 billion euro and 3 billion euro in bonds due 2019, 2026 and 2032. France will sell up to 9 billion euros of bonds. The auction will include 6.0-7.0 billion euros of three lines of fixed-rate medium term bonds and 1.5-2.0 billion euros of a new inflation linked bond indexed to euro zone inflation and maturing March 2021. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Tom Heneghan)