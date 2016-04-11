Bund yields ride redemption flows back to one-year low

* German 10-year yields fall towards 0.05 pct record low

* Bond redemptions five times this week’s debt sales

* Analysts still fear correction coming

* Peripheral politics, Brexit seen supporting safe-haven demand (Updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - German 10-year yields reached their lowest in a year on Monday as a wave of bond redemptions and coupon payments pushed borrowing costs towards record lows.

Some 55 billion euros will flow back to investors this week, five times the value of new bonds scheduled to be sold. That is bolstering demand in secondary markets already feeling the effects of the European Central Bank’s recently expanded asset purchases.

German bonds, the euro zone’s benchmark, are expected to be the biggest beneficiary, with economic and political risks jarring investor nerves.

Spain, the bloc’s fourth-largest economy, had one of its credit ratings put on negative outlook on Friday. Meanwhile, wrangling between Greece and its creditors over financial aid suggest strains that might show up over the summer .

Ten-year Bund yields fell nearly 3 basis points in early trading to 0.075 percent, before climbing to 0.12 percent as shares reversed early losses.

Analysts said the record low of 0.05 percent remained a target. But worries remain that markets might soon reverse course, as they did after yields reached that level last year, when investors racked up double-digit losses in a few weeks.

“I‘m pretty sure that short-term we might see a test of these lows ... but bond markets might be somewhat prone to a similar correction to last year,” KBC rates strategist Mathias van der Jeugt said.

“Whether that will occur this week or next week, it is hard to tell, but it is my gut feeling that we are approaching something like that.”

The ECB’s monthly asset purchases rose by 20 billion euros to 80 billion euros at the start of the month. Much of that additional buying is expected to target government bonds in the near term. Plans to include corporate bonds in the scheme take effect later this quarter.

In addition, April is the leanest month, with debt sales across the euro zone estimated at 123 billion euros less than redemptions and ECB purchases.

In an interview published on Saturday, François Villeroy de Galhau became the ECB’s latest governing council member to stress that the central bank still has more weapons to fight near-zero inflation in the euro zone.

Four euro zone countries -- the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Ireland -- are set to sell bonds this week for a total of around 11 billion euros, a fraction of the redemptions, much of which will need to be re-invested.

“Bunds ... look well supported by the benign cash flow profile and shaky risk sentiment,” Commerzbank strategist Benjamin Schroeder said.

Rising political risk in the euro zone’s periphery may also support the safe-haven Bund in coming months.

Spain and Ireland now both look set for new elections. Portugal’s fragile leftist coalition is faltering. Greece is heading for another collision with creditors over debt relief. And analysts such as Mizuho’s Peter Chatwell fear Britain’s vote on its EU membership in June “risk destabilising the monetary union over the couple of weeks at least.” (Editing by Larry King)