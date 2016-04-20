Euro zone yields lower on oil price tumble

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields were broadly lower on Wednesday as oil prices tumbled after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike that had cut the nation’s crude output by around half.

There was a note of caution a day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting even though investors are not expecting any new hints of easing following last month’s broad stimulus measures to boost inflation and growth.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark, fell 2 percent to $43.13 a barrel. Oil prices, which have slid more than 60 percent since mid-2014, have pushed down inflation expectations in the euro zone and in turn depressed bond yields.

Germany’s 10-year Bund yield fell 3 basis points to 0.15 percent, within sight of a one-year low hit earlier this month at 0.075 percent. Other euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps lower.

“Oil has come down $1 and that’s why yields are lower across the board,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz. “We’ve also had a couple of days of rising yields so there is a bit of a reversal.”

Lenz said a euro zone bank lending survey had also refocused market attention on Thursday’s ECB meeting.

The ECB’s asset-purchase programme is hurting bank profits while its contribution to easing lending conditions is small or diminishing, an ECB survey of lenders showed on Tuesday.

“Given the results of the bank lending survey, the ECB will stress that they think their measures are working and will stand ready to act again if needed,” Lenz said.

Germany is due to auction four billion euros of 10-year bonds later in the day in a week that has seen hefty bond supply. On Tuesday, Italy sold 6.5 billion euros of new 20-year bonds.

The German bond sale is expected to attract some support given demand for government bonds for the ECB’s asset purchase programme.

“We are constructive on the 10-year sector in Germany which we expect to benefit from worsening bond scarcity caused by PSPP (Public Sector Purchase Programme) purchases and from rising tail risks in the euro zone, in particular political ones,” Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at Mizuho, said in a note. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Toby Chopra)