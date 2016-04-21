Static ECB, oil price bounce push Bund yields above 0.20 percent

* Oil at five-month highs as oversupply fears ease

* Firm euro keeps inflation expectations subdued

* ECB holds interest rates, defends independence (Updates with ECB reaction)

By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - German Bund yields rose above 0.20 percent on Thursday as oil prices hit a five-month high and ECB President Mario Draghi used his regular news conference to defend his recent easing measures rather than talk about new ones.

German yields were already up sharply before Draghi started speaking as oversupply concerns in the oil market eased, supporting the outlook for inflation and investor appetite for riskier assets.

By the time Draghi finished, they were even higher and the euro currency was stronger. He said the ECB’s policy was working and brushed off German criticism of his ultra-loose monetary policy.

Reflecting the market’s lack of confidence in how efficient the ECB policy is, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward - which shows where investors expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021 - lingered around 1.4 percent, far below target.

“Given the fall in inflation expectations and the stronger euro, I would have expected Draghi to be more open to more expansionary measures,” said Norbert Wuthe, rate strategist at Bayersiche Landesbank.

“But perhaps that would have been damaging so soon after the March easing package.”

Last month, the ECB cut interest rates deeper into negative territory and boosted its asset-purchasing programme by a third to 80 billion euros a month.

German Bund yields were up 7 basis points on the day at 0.216 percent, one of the biggest daily rises this year. It rose as high as 0.24 percent as Draghi spoke.

Having come close earlier this month, Bund yields are pulling away from last April’s 0.05 percent record low, hit before one of the biggest Bund sell-offs took yields above 1 percent in a matter of weeks.

The approaching anniversary of that sell-off, which started at the end of April 2015 and quickly snowballed in May, is keeping investors wary of making firm bets on Bunds.

What happens to oil prices will probably determine whether Bunds test zero again. The bond market is tracking developments in oil prices because of their impact on inflation and worries that cheap crude can hurt the energy sector and its lenders, taking a toll on the global economy.

Oil touched a five-month high on Thursday after the International Energy Agency said 2016 would see the biggest decline in non-OPEC production in a generation, helping rebalance a market dogged by oversupply.

Most other euro zone bond yields were up in line with Bunds, while money markets barely moved. Forwards Eonia rates still suggest a 70-80 percent chance of another cut in the ECB’s deposit rate by the end of the year.