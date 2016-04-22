UPDATE 1-Bund yields record biggest weekly rise in 2016

(Updates prices for close)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - German Bund yields recorded their biggest weekly rise since December last year after a rebound in oil prices and a wait-and-see message from the European Central Bank.

The bond market has been tracking developments in oil prices because of their impact on inflation and worries that cheap crude can hurt the energy sector and its lenders, taking a toll on the global economy. After a big jump this week, oil prices are up by more than two-thirds since their 2016 lows.

The ECB on Thursday focused on defending its recent package of easing measures rather than on potentially new ones. Last month, the ECB cut interest rates deeper into negative territory and boosted its asset-purchasing programme by a third to 80 billion euros a month.

Brushing off German criticism of the ECB’s ultra-loose stance, the bank’s president, Mario Draghi, said the policies were working. The market was not so convinced, with the five-year, five-year breakeven forward - which shows where investors expect 2026 inflation forecasts to be in 2021 - lingering around 1.4 percent, well below the ECB target.

“The focus clearly is on the implementation of the measures announced in March, which suggest that the ECB has adopted a wait-and-see approach before contemplating further easing measures,” ING senior rate strategist Martin van Vliet said.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, were flat at 0.23 percent on Friday. They were still up 10 basis points on the week, the biggest weekly gain of 2016.

Details of the ECB’s corporate bond-buying programme gave credit markets a boost. While the central bank did not give explicit targets on the size of the scheme, investors were surprised that purchases would extend to such a diverse range of borrowers.

The iTraxx Europe index, which is derived from the credit default swaps of 125 investment grade companies, fell 2 basis points to a five-week low of 68 bps.

“The long end of the corporate market has previously had limited pockets of natural demand but now ... the ability for issuers to get long-dated deals done has significantly improved,” said Marilyn Watson, head of global fundamental fixed income strategy at BlackRock.

“This may be the start of a much deeper 15-year plus corporate bond market in Europe.”

“GHOST OF SPRING 2015”

Bund yields are now further away from the record low of 0.05 percent reached last April, having fallen as low as 0.075 percent last week. Investor nerves remain tight, though, with the memory of last year’s sell-off becoming more vivid as its April 29th anniversary draws closer.

After failing to break below zero, Bund yields jumped above 1 percent last year in a matter of weeks, causing serious damage to investors, who at the time were almost unanimously positioned for a further fall in German borrowing costs.

“The rise in bond yields over the past few days has revived the ghost of spring 2015,” Societe Generale strategists said in a note. They added, however, that a major sell-off was unlikely as “the oil rally and dollar sell-off are set to pause.”

Greek bonds were the biggest gainers on Friday as Athens and international lenders moved closer to a deal on reforms that would unlock new loans and pave the way for debt relief.

Two-year yields fell 90 bps to 10.09 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Jeremy Gaunt)