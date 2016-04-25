Bund yields dip after surprise fall in German business sentiment

(Writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields dipped on Monday after a survey showing German business morale unexpectedly fell in April reinforced a view that the European Central Bank’s ultra-loose monetary policy will stay in place for some time.

Still, there was some nervousness ahead of this week’s central bank meetings in the United States and Japan, keeping benchmark German 10-year Bund yields above 0.2 percent.

The Munich-based Ifo economic institute said its business climate index, based on a monthly survey of some 7,000 firms, inched down to 106.6 in April from 106.7 in March. The reading compared with the Reuters consensus forecast for a rise to 107.0.

“We’ve had a poor start to risk appetite in Europe, which is helping Bunds, and also the Ifo survey surprised to the downside,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

German bond yields were broadly lower after the data, with five-year yields down 2 basis points at -0.34 percent and 10-year yields 1.5 bps lower at 0.22 percent.

Bund yields ended Friday with their biggest weekly rise since last December after a rebound in oil prices and a wait-and-see message from the European Central Bank at its policy meeting on Thursday.

Focus turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve, which meets on Wednesday, and a Bank of Japan meeting on Thursday.

There is talk that Japan could push deeper into negative interest rate territory, while there is intense interest in where the Fed now stands on another rate hike.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that the Bank of Japan is considering further easing monetary policy by applying negative rates to its lending for financial institutions.

“It seems like there are some expectations for BOJ easing come Thursday,” said Rabobank fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor. “It is interesting because the last time the BOJ eased, it was seen as a worrying sign for global markets.”

Elsewhere, Austrian government bonds showed little immediate reaction to Sunday’s presidential election.

Austria’s far-right won more than a third of the vote in the election and will face an independent in next month’s run-off, squeezing out the country’s two main parties from the post for the first time.

While the presidency is largely a ceremonial role, the fact that neither of the main ruling parties will be battling for the post on May 22 marks a major change in Austrian politics - as well as the rising role of the far-right in Europe.

“The result is another instance of an anti-establishment, anti-EU party winning support; this may be a focus for investors,” UBS analysts said in a note. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones)