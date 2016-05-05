Gap between Italian/German 10-year bond yields widest in nine weeks

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - The gap between Italian and German government borrowing costs hit its widest level in nine weeks on Thursday after Rome announced an unscheduled bond exchange and investors braced for a series of upcoming political events in Europe.

Italy on Wednesday announced it would offer a bond maturing in 2034 in exchange for five shorter-dated bonds on Friday.

Meanwhile, stalled talks between Greece and its international creditors over financial aid, as well as Spanish elections and Britain’s referendum on EU membership next month have seen investors reduce their exposure to riskier assets.

The gap or spread between Italian 10-year bond yields -- the main benchmark in the bloc’s southern peripheral countries -- and German equivalents hit its widest in nine weeks at 131 basis points.

“Looking forward there is a bit of supply to be absorbed this week and market sentiment is poor...so we are cautious on the direction for the periphery and expect more volatility,” Mizuho strategist Antoine Bouvet said.