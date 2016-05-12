UPDATE 2-Bund yields bounce off one-month low, fail to break 0.10 percent

(Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - German 10-year bond yields tried and failed to break below 0.10 percent on Thursday, reflecting a wariness among some investors to hold the debt at such expensive levels.

The benchmark yield, which moves inversely to the bond’s price, has been edging steadily lower over the past fortnight, homing in on a 2016 trough of 0.075 percent struck on April 11 and a record low of 0.05 percent set last year.

Bund yields briefly touched a one-month low of 0.10 percent on Thursday before reversing direction. By late trade, 10-year yields were three basis points higher at 0.15 percent .

“It shows that investors are very reluctant to buy Bunds at these low yields,” said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O‘Hagan, pointing to fears of a repeat in the sharp rise in yields seen after record lows were struck in April last year.

The reversal came as oil prices edged towards six-month highs, propping up inflation expectations, and stocks steadied after broad falls that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average record its biggest daily fall since February.

Traders, however, said the move was not driven by specific events but was down to a couple of investors who sold large clips of bonds, which had an outsized impact in thin liquidity conditions.

A combination of regulation, which has limited banks’ ability to deal bonds, and asset purchases from the European Central Bank has seen euro zone trading activity decline and made markets more vulnerable to sudden bouts of volatility.

Yet many think Thursday’s sell-off is just a blip amid prevailing concerns around global growth and deflationary pressures that prop up demand for safe haven bonds.

“We still expect Bund yields to test the lower bound of the range and indeed new all-time lows before long,” Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said.

A handful of banks including RBS and Rabobank expect Bund yields to eventually drop below zero.

In a sign of the demand for euro zone bonds, more than 10 billion euros of orders were placed for a rare 50-year debt issue from Spain on Wednesday. More than 80 percent of the 3 billion bonds issued were placed with foreign investors.

Speculation about a possible 50-year bond from Italy may help explain an underperformance in Italian bonds, said DZ Bank derivatives market analyst Rene Arecht.

Italian 10-year yields rose 5 bps to 1.5 percent , while Spanish yields rose 4 bps to 1.63 percent .

At auctions on Thursday, Ireland sold 750 million euros of six-year debt while Italy raised about 7.5 billion euros.

Euro zone yields were broadly higher on Thursday with Greek bonds bucking the trend. Ten-year Greek yields fell 8 basis points to a new six-month low of 7.60 percent.

With hopes high that Athens will soon clinch a debt deal with creditors, strategists said Greek markets had been given another lift by expectations that the European Central Bank may re-instate cheap funding for the country’s troubled lenders.

The ECB could waive its minimum credit rating on Greek bonds after Athens reaches a deal with creditors, Reuters reported last month, allowing banks to use the debt as collateral for cheap funding after almost a year on an expensive liquidity lifeline. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)