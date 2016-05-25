UPDATE 2-Greek bond yields, default insurance costs tumble after debt deal

* Greek 10-year yields fall near 7 percent

* Cost of insuring Greek debt against default hits 18-month low

* 2yr yields slide 140 bps, dip below 10yr yields

* Euro zone finance ministers unlock aid, offer debt relief (Updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Greek borrowing costs hit a six-month low on Wednesday and the cost of insuring its bonds against default was the cheapest in 18 months after euro zone finance ministers unlocked new funds for Athens and gave it a firm offer of debt relief.

Yields on short-dated Greek government bonds tumbled more than 140 basis points to a six-month low and were under 10-year yields for the first time since March in a sign that investors have more confidence the country can pay back its debts.

Greece’s 10-year yield fell more than 30 bps to 7.07 percent, also a six-month low. Reuters data showed it dipped briefly below 7 percent, a level deemed just about sustainable for a government to fund itself in markets.

After talks that ran into Wednesday, Eurogroup ministers agreed to release 10.3 billion euros in new funds for Greece in recognition of fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s leftist-led coalition.

But a bigger step was a deal by which the euro zone agreed to offer Athens debt relief in 2018, if necessary, to meet agreed criteria on its payments burden. That secured an agreement from the International Monetary Fund to again join the euro zone in funding the country’s bailout.

“The good news is that the amount that the creditors are likely to give Greece before July means that Greece will be able to pay bonds that mature in July and there will be no default,” said BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq.

The cost of insuring Greek debt against default - as measured by five-year credit default swaps - fell to 844 basis points, the lowest since December 2014, according to data provider Markit.

The positive market sentiment spread to other low-rated euro zone bonds. Portuguese 10-year yields fell 10 bps to a three-week low under 3 percent, while Spanish and Italian equivalents fell 8 bps to 1.47 and 1.36 percent, respectively.

The Greek/German 10-year yield spread was its tightest level in about six months at about 713 bps.

The top Greek shares index rallied in early deals as sovereign yields fell. It had been set to post its highest close since December 2015 until a late pullback saw it end flat.

Ratings agency Moody’s said unlocking further aid was a positive development for Greece’s creditworthiness.

Moody’s rates Greece Caa3, deep in junk territory, with a stable outlook. It is set to review the rating on June 24.

A thumbs-up from the Eurogroup could see the European Central Bank restore a waiver for Greek government bonds that could deliver cheaper funding to its troubled banks, and even make Athens’s bonds eligible for quantitative easing.

“If this trend in the bond yield continues like this, it will make the ECB think about whether to add Greece to their shopping list and that will massively drive the yield even lower,” said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Forex. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Gareth Jones and John Stonestreet)