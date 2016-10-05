FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-Euro zone bond yields rise to two-week highs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 5, 2016 / 6:50 AM / a year ago

RPT-Euro zone bond yields rise to two-week highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to add missing code)

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Most euro zone government bond yields rose to two-week highs in early Wednesday trade, with investors on edge a day after a media report served as a reminder that the massive European Central Bank asset purchases would eventually be wound down.

The ECB has not discussed reducing the pace of its monthly bond buying, a central bank media officer tweeted late on Tuesday. That was a response to a Bloomberg article that cited sources as saying the central bank would probably wind down its bond buying gradually before ending quantitative easing.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield rose 4 basis points to minus 0.040 percent, its highest level in two weeks.

Across the euro zone, 10-year yields were 4-8 bps higher on the day with Dutch, Finnish, Spanish and Italian yields also hitting their highest levels in around two weeks. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.