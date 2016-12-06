UPDATE 5-Italian bond yields off three-week lows, hopes of dovish ECB lend support

* Southern European bond yields tumble

* After Italy referendum, focus turns to ECB meeting

* Italian minister says election may be held as soon as Feb

* Euro zone inflation expectations at one-year high (Writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe and Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in southern Europe fell on Tuesday with Italian yields briefly hitting three-week lows as focus turned from an Italian referendum to expectations the ECB would contain any financial-market fallout when it meets later this week.

Italian 10-year bond yields fell as much as 14 basis points to around 1.888 percent, before retreating after Angelino Alfano, interior minister in Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's outgoing government, said a new election could be held as soon as February.

Renzi said he would resign following a resounding 'No' vote in Sunday's referendum and hopes that a snap election could be averted have helped support Italian bonds.

By late trade on Tuesday, yields remained 5 bps lower on the day at 1.96 percent. The gap over top-rated German Bund yields , which rose 3 bps to 0.37 percent, was also tighter at 160 bps. The spread has narrowed 30 bps from recent 2-1/2 year highs.

In another positive sign for Italian bonds, Italy's bank index rallied 7 percent and was poised for its best one-day gain since mid-July.

Spanish and Portuguese bond yields were also down 6-9 bps on expectations of supportive action at Thursday's ECB meeting.

"One reason why Italian BTPs are doing relatively well versus core bonds is because you have the ECB as a back stop," said Orlando Green, European fixed income strategist at Credit Agricole.

"The fact that we're looking for more stimulus at the meeting in two days time is one reason why the periphery has been supported."

The ECB is expected to change the terms of its asset-purchase programme to alleviate a shortage of bonds and to extend the programme beyond its current end date in March 2017.

"The referendum result could put the ECB under pressure not to taper the asset purchase programme but to extend it for six months beyond March (in its current form)," ING strategist Benjamin Schroeder said.

Greek bond yields meanwhile rose after euro zone finance ministers agreed some debt relief for the debt-laden nation .

Analysts said International Monetary Fund involvement in a new bailout and the inclusion of Greek debt in the ECB's quantitative easing scheme were crucial for declines in yields that would let the country tap bond markets again.

"We remain of the view that IMF involvement is far from a done deal, given that it will need to specify medium-term debt-relief measures to make Greece's debt sustainable within the Fund's framework, as well as full reform implementation," Barclays said in a note.

Elsewhere, the euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, a market gauge of inflation expectations followed closely by the ECB, rose to a one-year high above 1.72 percent .

Elsewhere, the euro zone five-year, five-year breakeven forward rate, a market gauge of inflation expectations followed closely by the ECB, rose to a one-year high above 1.72 percent .