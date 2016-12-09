FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Euro zone bonds yields head back down after ECB
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2016 / 7:34 AM / 8 months ago

Euro zone bonds yields head back down after ECB

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Most euro zone government bond yields fell in early Friday trade, reversing increases made the previous session after the ECB reduced its asset purchases but promised protracted stimulus to support a recovery.

Catching markets off-guard on Thursday, the ECB said its bond buying would be cut to 60 billion euros a month from 80 billion euros starting in April, but would go on at least until the end of 2017, three months longer than expected.

Most euro zone bonds sold off on Thursday but recovered early on Friday.

Bond yields across the euro zone were 2 to 4 basis points lower. Germany's two-year Schatz yield gave up an early rise to trade 1 basis point lower on the day at minus 0.74 percent . (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.