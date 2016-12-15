FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bond yields rise as Fed signals faster pace of rate hikes
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 8 months ago

Euro zone bond yields rise as Fed signals faster pace of rate hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose sharply in early trading on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates in the world's largest economy and signalled a faster pace of hikes in 2017.

The increase in the federal funds rate to a range of between 0.50 percent and 0.75 percent late on Wednesday was widely expected. But the prospect of a brisker monetary tightening contributed to a sell-off in U.S. Treasury yields and stocks.

Euro zone government bond yields followed suit when trading opened in Europe on Thursday morning, with benchmark German 10-year bond yields rising 6 basis points to 0.36 percent .

Other euro zone equivalents rose more, with Italy's up 7 bps at 1.86 percent and Portugal's up 11 bps at 3.90 percent.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Atul Prakash

