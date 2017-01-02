FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Southern European bond yields hit multi-week lows
January 2, 2017 / 10:35 AM / 8 months ago

Southern European bond yields hit multi-week lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in Italy and Portugal fell to multi-week lows on Monday after strong data and a rally in equity markets boosted appetite for lower-rated euro zone bond markets.

Portugal's 10-year government bond yield fell 9 basis points to its lowest for almost four weeks at 3.71 percent , while Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell to an eight-week low of 1.75 percent.

Manufacturers in the euro zone started 2017 on a solid footing, after ramping up activity at the fastest pace for more than five years in December, a survey showed on Monday. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Louise Ireland)

