German bond yields set for first weekly rise in a month

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds yields edged higher in early trade on Friday and were set for the biggest weekly rises in at least a month as investors bet inflation in the region is picking up.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield, the benchmark in the single currency bloc, was at 0.25 percent, up 0.5 basis point on the day and about 5 bps higher this week - the first weekly rise in a month.

French 10-year bond yields, up 1 bps at 0.81 percent, were set for their biggest weekly rise in almost two months.

Data on Wednesday showed euro zone consumer prices rose more than expected in December - 1.1 percent year-on-year, compared with 0.6 percent the month before. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)