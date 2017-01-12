FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone bond yields fall after Trump
January 12, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 7 months ago

Euro zone bond yields fall after Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell in early trade on Thursday, after President-elect Donald Trump shed no light on his future fiscal policies at a long-awaited news conference.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 2 basis points to its lowest level in just over a week at around 0.23 percent . Other euro zone bond yields were 2-3 bps lower.

Trump's news conference on Wednesday -- the first since the Nov. 8 election -- contained no details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

Since his election win on Nov.8, bond markets have come under pressure from expectations that the economic policies of a Trump administration would fuel economic growth and inflation. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

