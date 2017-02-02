UPDATE 2-Rattled euro zone bond market draws comfort from central banks

* Euro zone yields pull back from multi-month highs

* Non-committal Fed, BoE brings comfort to markets

* But sentiment still fragile, euro zone PPI jumps

* Euro zone periphery's bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details on Bank of England meeting, updates prices)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday, pulling back from multi-month highs, after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England both gave positive economic views but appeared in no rush to withdraw stimulus.

Bond yields in the currency bloc have risen sharply this week on the back of strong economic data and signs that inflation is picking up. Rising political risks in France have created an additional headwind.

Data on Thursday showed producer prices in the euro area rose a higher-than-expected 1.6 percent year-on-year in December .

But for now investors have turned their attention away from data to the Fed. The central bank on Wednesday gave no firm signal on the timing of its next rate move, pushing down both U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar.

"The Fed meeting has provided a bit of a floor for euro zone bond markets," said Mizuho rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "I wouldn't say the selling pressure has abated though."

In addition, the general message from a BoE meeting was that it remained comfortable with its record-low rates even as the pound's slide since June's Brexit vote pushes prices up .

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was down 5 basis points to 0.43 percent, holding below a one-year high hit last week just shy of 0.50 percent. Two-year German bond yields fell to a two-week low at minus 0.74 percent .

Most other 10-year euro zone bond yields were from 4 to 10 bps lower on the day, nudging away from multi-month highs hit this week.

French 10-year bond yields, having hit an almost 17-month high of around 1.13 percent on Wednesday, were 5 bps lower on Wednesday at 1.05 percent.

Rising political uncertainty before the French presidential votes in April and May have unnerved investors and left French bonds moving out of step with their higher-rated peers.

France's 10-year bond yield has risen 36 bps since the start of this year, while the German equivalents is up 23 bps over the same period and similarly-rated Belgium has risen 26 bps.

Far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen is polling well, while conservative Francois Fillon, once the frontrunner, has been tarnished by allegations he paid his wife for work she seems not to have done. A poll on Thursday showed a majority of French voters want him to drop out of the race.

France and Spain held auctions on Thursday, with yields at the Spanish debt sale rising on the back of strengthening data and a rebound in inflation.

"The fast-money trade at the moment appears to be to sell non-Bunds," said Patrick Jacq, European rate strategist at BNP Paribas. "That suggests (bond-yield) spreads could widen to potentially very wide levels."

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets see reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=http://emea1.apps.cp.extranet.thomsonreuters.biz/cms/?pageId=livemarkets (Editing by Larry King)