LONDON Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.

French yields dipped as low as 0.92 percent, extending a fall seen last week after Macron formed an alliance with centrist politician Francois Bayrou. That narrowed the gap over top-rated German bond yields to around 72 basis points, its tightest level in just over a week.

A poll published on Sunday by Odoxa/Dentsu-Consulting showed Macron, a former economy minister running without the support of any traditional political party, would beat Le Pen in the runoff with 61 percent of the vote, versus 39 percent for her. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Catherine Evans)