6 months ago
German 10-yr Bund yield set for biggest weekly rise since November
March 3, 2017 / 7:27 AM / 6 months ago

German 10-yr Bund yield set for biggest weekly rise since November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - The yield on Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond was set for its biggest weekly rise since November on Friday on growing talk of a March U.S. rate rise, a pick-up in euro zone inflation and an easing of investor jitters over elections in France.

Bund yields, which opened a touch lower at 0.30 percent , looked set to end the week 11 basis points higher.

Germany's two-year bond yields were poised to close the week 10 basis points higher -- the biggest weekly rise since December 2015. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Richard Lough)

