FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Euro zone bond markets rattled by ECB's Nowotny rate comments
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 5 months ago

Euro zone bond markets rattled by ECB's Nowotny rate comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Friday after a European Central Bank policymaker said the central bank will decide at a later time whether to raise interest rates before or after ending its bond purchase programme.

Austrian central bank governor Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper on Thursday that the ECB could hike its deposit rate, currently below zero, before the main rates at which it lends to banks.

Germany's two-year government bond yield rose as high as minus 0.69 percent, its highest in around five weeks, and yields on 10-year borrowing costs across the euro area rose 3-6 basis points.

Money market futures also sold off as investors started to bet the ECB could raise interest rates sooner rather than later. Euribor money market futures were down 2-6 basis points across the 2017-2019 strip. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.