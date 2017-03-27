FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
German Bund yields fall to near two-week low on Trumpflation setback
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 5 months ago

German Bund yields fall to near two-week low on Trumpflation setback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - Safe-haven German 10-year bond yields fell to almost two-week lows on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump's failure on healthcare reform raised questions about his ability to push through tax cuts and fiscal spending to boost the economy.

As risk assets such as stocks came under pressure, bond yields across Europe fell. U.S. Treasury yields were also lower.

Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield fell 3 basis points to around 0.39 percent, its lowest level in almost two weeks. French 10-year bond yields fell to 0.98 percent , a near three-week low.

In a blow to Trump, the healthcare bill was pulled from the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday because it failed to draw enough support from within Trump's Republican Party. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

