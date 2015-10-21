Portuguese bond yields rise after Socialists offer leftist coalition

* Most other euro zone yields lower on day

* Markets fear anti-austerity push from left

* Portugal stocks underperform broader market

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields rose on Wednesday after the Socialist party said it was ready to form a government with the Communists and the Left Bloc, a coalition that investors worry might ease back on austerity measures.

The head of the opposition Socialists Antonio Costa told reporters after a meeting with the president on Tuesday that he was serious about forming the leftist alliance that could command a stable majority in parliament.

Caretaker premier Pedro Passos Coelho, whose centre-right bloc won most votes in the Oct. 4 election but fell short of a majority, said he still expected to be named prime minister.

The country’s 10-year bond yields rose 6 basis points in early trading to 2.48 percent, while most other euro zone yields were slightly lower on the day, according to Tradeweb data.

“There is an increased chance of a not very friendly market outcome,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

“The two other parties on the left, other than the Socialists, are both quite anti-austerity and you would think the Socialists will have to give into some of their demands on that front.”

It was one of few major market jolts since the election earlier this month, with many investors assuming that Portugal’s budget consolidation under EU rules will continue regardless of the government that eventually takes office.

Costa has promised to respect budget rules while also calling for some relaxation of austerity measures.

The prospect for an expansion of the European Central Bank’s trillion euro bond-buying scheme as the spectre of deflation hangs over the bloc is also keeping market nerves in check.

Portugal’s benchmark PSI-20 equity index was down 0.8 percent, slightly underperforming a 0.6 percent fall on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index.

A survey on Tuesday showing that bank lending across the euro zone is starting to thaw appeared to give policymakers some breathing space but investors are still expecting the ECB to signal further stimulus measures at its meeting on Thursday.

German 10-year yields -- the euro zone benchmark -- were unchanged on Wednesday at 0.62 percent, having risen sharply on Tuesday after the survey was released.

Tuesday’s sell-off should bode well for a sale of German two-year bonds on Wednesday, with yields now above the ECB’s deposit rate of -0.25 percent for the first time in a month.

“The outright correction yesterday provides a welcome concession ahead of the auction,” said Commerzbank in a note. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Catherine Evans)