Gap between U.S. and German two-year yields at widest since 2007

* Two-year U.S/German yield gap 104 bps, widest since 2007

* Markets see 50-50 chance of U.S. rate hike in December

* German CPI turns positive but still low (Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The gap between short-dated bond yields in Germany and the United States reached its widest in nearly nine years on Thursday, reflecting the divergence of monetary policy on both sides of the Atlantic.

At the conclusion of its two-day meeting on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve opened the door to the first rate hike for nearly a decade in December.

A week ago, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi hinted the bank may supercharge its trillion euro asset purchase programme and/or cut interest rates in December.

Data on Thursday showed annual inflation in Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, turning positive in October but nonetheless remaining ultra-low, keeping up the pressure on Draghi to ease policy further.

The diverging outlooks were clear in the difference between two-year U.S. bond yields and their German counterparts, which at 104 basis points was its widest since early 2007.

Yields were higher in Europe as the inflation data in Germany was not as weak as feared. But they could not match the overall rise in the United States, where the market was particularly surprised by the Fed’s overt reference to a decision on rates before the end of this year.

Fed funds futures now see a 50-50 probability of a rate hike in December, whereas before the meeting the odds did not exceed 50 percent before March.

“This statement leaves open the door for an initial rate hike at the December meeting, although should data remain softer in the year’s last quarter, clearly the hike could be pushed off until early-2016,” said Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s chief investment officer of fundamental fixed income.

“We would place a rough probability of just over 50 percent for an initial rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting.”

German 10-year yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 8 basis points to 0.52 percent, as did most other euro zone equivalents.

GAME THEORY

For the moment, most of the biggest financial institutions are maintaining their calls for easing in the eurozone at the end of the year, but some strategists argue that if the Fed acts in December, it could make it less likely that the ECB steps in.

“While the Fed decision directly impacts the U.S. curve, it also feeds strongly into the euro curve as the ECB decision in December is also not independent of the expected Fed course,” Commerzbank analyst Benjamin Schroeder said.

“A Fed hike means a weaker euro and less need for the ECB to cut.”

Most top banks have not changed their year-end forecasts for euro/dollar on the grounds that the Fed statement has not made a major difference to the outlook.

“We have been dollar bulls for sometime now and given what the Fed has said yesterday, the monetary policy divergence story comes back, for a last hurrah perhaps,” said Viraj Patel, currency strategist at ING.

“We are still looking for parity sometime in the second quarter of next year, but that is likely to be driven by the ECB, which has made it very clear they do not want a strong currency.”

The euro last traded at $1.0969.

Another talking point for investors is a report that Germany is considering scrapping its goal of a balanced budget next year due to the costs of coping with a record influx of refugees -- a move that would normally put upward pressure on yields.

But this is merely a sideshow when set against the prospect of further central bank stimulus.

Three key ECB policymakers said on Tuesday the central bank has a duty to use all instruments in its toolbox, including a deposit rate cut, to achieve its inflation target of close to but just below 2 percent.

Italy paid the lowest borrowing cost ever on a new five-year bond at an auction on Thursday, the day after yields on its six-month bill fell below zero for the first time in history. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Toby Chopra and Gareth Jones)