Portuguese bonds rally as opposition talks stumble

* Euro zone yields lower after ECB’s Draghi stresses need to act Strategists say easing message back in focus

* Upcoming U.S. jobs data keeps investors cautious (Recasts with move in Portuguese yields)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday amid signs that talks between opposition parties have stalled a week before a vote in which they promised to join forces and topple the minority government.

Euro zone yields were broadly lower after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated late on Tuesday that the central bank would assess the degree of monetary policy accommodation next month and remains ready and willing to act.

The focus in bond markets turned to Portugal, where the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell almost 8 basis points to 2.50 percent, outperforming German Bund yields which fell 2 basis points to 0.56 percent.

The move in Portuguese bond yields followed news late on Tuesday that Portugal’s opposition Socialists were still trying to reach an agreement with two other left-wing parties for a majority-backed coalition.

Parliament will debate the centre-right government’s policy programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, which could bring down the new government if it is rejected.

Analysts say the latest political signals suggested that the political uncertainty in Portugal may soon ease a month after its inconclusive general elections. Investors are concerned that Lisbon’s unstable political scene would block or delay vital structural reforms aimed at boosting the country’s nascent recovery from recession and a debt crisis.

Both the centre-right and the Socialists say they plan to work under strict European Union budget rules, but the two smaller leftist parties, the Left Bloc and the Communists, have anti-austerity ideals.

“Portugal is the outperformer today and press reports from there suggest the political situation is not as terrible as anticipated a few weeks ago,” said Martin van Vliet, a senior rates strategist at ING.

Nomura’s euro zone economist Lefteris Farmakis said “the most rational expectation” was a left-wing coalition government or a minority Socialist government supported by the two small parties on the left.

“I don’t think yields will blow out to systemic levels if such a government comes into power,” Farmakis said.

“It will be an unstable government but there will be some sort of fiscal control as Portugal is still under enhanced surveillance by the European Commission and the Socialist party says they want to respect Portugal’s international commitments.”

ECB SUPPORT

For the broader euro zone debt market, ECB monetary policy remained a key driver.

Expectations of additional easing have ebbed since the ECB meeting two weeks ago, when Draghi hinted the ECB’s 1 trillion euro bond-buying quantitative easing scheme could be expanded or extended, and re-opened the door to further rate cuts.

In various interviews since that meeting, ECB policymakers have been more guarded, with some urging caution after some forecast-beating economic readings.

But, pointing to the downside risks to the bloc’s growth and inflation prospects stemming from a brewing emerging markets crisis, Draghi reiterated that the degree of monetary policy accommodation would be re-examined at the next meeting.

“Draghi is back to the communication we have seen in the last press conference meaning the chances for additional QE are very much there, and that has led to a good opening this morning,” Natixis’ head of strategy Jean-Francois Robin said.

Italian and Spanish yields were 4-5 bps lower at 1.51 percent and 1.70 percent, respectively. (Additional reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Dominic Evans)