Portuguese bonds rally as opposition talks stumble

* Euro zone yields lower after ECB’s Draghi stresses need to act Strategists say easing message back in focus

* Upcoming U.S. jobs data keeps investors cautious (Updates with reaction to ADP data, fresh comment)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portuguese government bond yields fell sharply on Wednesday amid signs that talks between opposition parties have stalled a week before a vote in which they promised to join forces and topple the minority government.

The broader euro zone bond market saw yields bounce off the day’s lows after upbeat U.S. data lifted expectations for a rise in U.S. interest rates sooner rather than later.

In Portugal, the yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond fell 6 basis points to 2.52 percent.

Portuguese bonds outperformed most of their euro zone peers. German 10-year Bund yields - the benchmark in Europe - were up 1 basis point at about 0.58 percent.

The move in Portuguese yields followed news late on Tuesday that the opposition Socialists and two other left-wing parties were running out of time in talks to reach an agreement for a majority-backed coalition.

Parliament will debate the new centre-right government’s policy programme next Monday before a vote on Tuesday or Wednesday, which could bring down the new government if it is rejected. But the Socialist have said they would not vote it down without a viable left-wing alternative in place.

Analysts say the latest political signals suggested that the political uncertainty in Portugal may soon ease a month after an inconclusive election.

Investors are concerned that Lisbon’s unstable political scene would block or delay vital structural reforms aimed at boosting the nascent recovery from a debt crisis.

Both the centre-right and the Socialists say they plan to work under strict European Union budget rules, but the two smaller leftist parties, the Left Bloc and the Communists, have anti-austerity ideals.

“Portugal is the outperformer today and press reports from there suggest the political situation is not as terrible as anticipated a few weeks ago,” said Martin van Vliet, a senior rates strategist at ING.

Nomura’s euro zone economist Lefteris Farmakis said “the most rational expectation” was a left-wing coalition government or a minority Socialist government supported by the two small parties on the left.

“I don’t think yields will blow out to systemic levels if such a government comes into power,” Farmakis said.

“It will be an unstable government but there will be some sort of fiscal control as Portugal is still under enhanced surveillance by the European Commission and the Socialist party says they want to respect Portugal’s international commitments.”

Euro zone yields opened the day broadly lower after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi reiterated late on Tuesday that the central bank would assess the degree of monetary policy accommodation next month and remains ready and willing to act.

But yields edged back up after the U.S. ADP National Employment Report showed private employers added 182,000 jobs in October, a touch above economists’ expectations. Other data showed the U.S. services sector grew faster in October.

Fed chief Janet Yellen said a December lift-off in rates was a live possibility, but no decision had been made. (Additional reporting by John Geddie)