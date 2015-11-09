Portuguese yields hit 4-month high as leftists challenge government

* Portugal yields set for biggest daily rise since mid July

* Leftist parties join forces, agree to oust centre-right

* Markets fear anti-austerity measures may endanger recovery

* Lisbon stocks down 1.4 percent, underperforming peers (Updates prices, adds quote)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Portuguese government bond yields hit a four-month high on Monday after leftist parties reached agreement on forming an alternative government to try to oust the centre-right in a vote this week.

Investors fear that a deal struck late Friday between the Left Bloc, Communist and Socialist parties, which together hold a majority in parliament, could endanger a timid economic recovery and see reforms imposed to escape a debt crisis rejected.

Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho acknowledged his government could fall ahead of the vote on its legislative programme on Tuesday or Wednesday which it stands to lose.

There was also political uncertainty in neighbouring Spain, where Catalan separatists in the regional parliament are expected to approve on Monday a motion saying the process to disconnect the northeastern region from Spain has started.

The declaration, which includes a call for a partial renegotiation of the region’s debt to free up cash, is likely to trigger more political fallout on the issue ahead of a national election on Dec 20.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 20 basis points to 2.88 percent, the highest level since mid-July and on track for their biggest daily rise in four months. Spanish equivalents were up 9 bps at a six-week high of 2.00 percent .

Lisbon’s main stock index fell 1.4 percent, underperforming major European indexes, as strategists said a left-wing government with an anti-austerity bent was now likely.

“The programme of the leftist coalition is clearly less market-friendly than the one of the incumbent government,” said Marco Brancolini, a rates analyst at RBS, citing pledges to hike wages, re-instate bank holidays and cut tax for low earners.

Other strategists said the political upheaval in Portugal had raised the prospect of a ratings downgrade from DBRS on Friday, a move that would mean Lisbon’s debt would no longer be eligible for purchase under the ECB’s quantitative easing scheme.

In order to qualify for QE, the ECB demands that the best rating assigned by either Moody‘s, Standard & Poor‘s, Fitch or DBRS is investment grade, or a country is compliant with a bailout. DBRS is the only of the four to currently have an investment grade rating at BBB (low) albeit with a stable trend.

Commerzbank said it was a “low probability but high impact risk”.

German bond yields, the bloc’s benchmark, struck a fresh eight-week high, adding to a sharp rise on Friday after bumper U.S. jobs data increased expectations the Federal Reserve could hike rates in December.

Ten-year yields rose 3 bps to 0.72 percent. (Editing by Tom Heneghan)