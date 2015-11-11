Portuguese bond yields rise after left parties oust government

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields rose back towards four-month highs on Wednesday after left-wing parties ousted the austerity-minded centre-right government in Lisbon.

Two-year German government bond yields, meanwhile, slipped to within a whisker of recent record lows amid mounting expectations of further monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank.

Portuguese 10-year yields rose 5.7 basis points to 2.85 percent, heading towards Monday’s four-month high of 2.93 percent and lagging other euro zone yields of comparable maturity, which were flat to 2 bps higher.

The prospect of a government in Portugal backed by far-left Communists and the Left Bloc has triggered fears that a fragile economic recovery may be derailed.

“For today, clearly there is some mark-to-market risk for Portugal, which is looking quite vulnerable,” said ING head of investment grade debt strategy Padhraic Garvey.

Garvey said Portuguese bonds would find some support from the European Central Bank’s asset purchase programme.

Some analysts said the political upheaval in Portugal had raised the risk of a ratings downgrade from agency DBRS on Friday, which would deprive Lisbon of its last investment grade rating and hence leave its debt ineligible for purchase under the ECB scheme.

DBRS’s lead analyst for Portugal told Reuters on Tuesday it would be concerned if commitment to fiscal adjustment were undermined, but would also consider recent political developments in its review.

Germany’s two-year bond yield fell about 1 bps to -0.352 percent, taking it closer to a record low -0.355 percent hit two weeks ago as talk of further action from the ECB as soon as next month continues to underpin short-dated bonds.

A Reuters report on Monday said consensus is forming at the ECB to cut its deposit rate further in December, possibly by more than the 10 basis points that markets expect.

As ECB policy looks set to diverge from that of the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to deliver its first rate hike in almost a decade in December, the impact on U.S. and European bond markets has been marked.

Commerzbank said Bunds “are finding a firmer footing as the transatlantic policy divergence is reaching full speed”. (editing by John Stonestreet)