UPDATE 2-Draghi keeps easing bets and bond yields in check

(Updates with fresh prices, comment)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields reversed an early rise on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi underlined the bank’s readiness to ramp up its monetary stimulus to defend against low inflation.

In remarks to European Union lawmakers, Draghi said signs of a turnaround in core consumer price growth had weakened and that it stood ready to use all the instruments within its mandate.

The comments cemented market expectations of further monetary easing by the bank next month, though European Central Bank executive board member Benoit Coeure cautioned that the debate was still open as to whether the ECB unleashes more stimulus at its meeting on Dec. 3.

German 10-year yields were flat on the day at 0.61 percent , having initially risen 1 bps at the open, and consolidated falls seen this week as investor hopes for interest rate cuts and an expansion of quantitative easing rose.

Most other euro zone yields were flat to slightly lower on the day.

Expectations for ECB easing contrast sharply to those for U.S. monetary policy. Most investors predict the Federal Reserve will raise rates for the first time in nearly a decade next month. Highlighting that divergence, the gap between U.S. and German five-year yields was at its highest since 1999.

“If we have learned something about Mr. Draghi it is that he does not like to disappoint markets. He will not want to see a negative reaction after his decision in December,” said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

Earlier this week, Reuters reported a consensus was forming at the ECB to take the interest rate it charges banks to park money overnight deeper into negative territory in December. It is also examining whether to add municipal bonds to its 1 trillion euro asset-purchase scheme.

Money markets are almost fully pricing in a 10-basis-point cut to the deposit rate in December.

But Coeure said the ECB was not obliged to act now, and that it would take decisions “based on the economy and not on financial markets”. He said economic projections in December would help the ECB decide.

“It is not about whether the ECB will ease but what form that easing will take,” said Investec chief economist Philip Shaw.

“There could be a small cut in the deposit rate or a big cut, there could also be a change in the composition of assets bought with stories suggesting municipal bonds may be added.”

Italy meanwhile paid record-low yields to borrow over three years at an auction on Thursday as ECB easing expectations keep downward pressure on euro zone bond yields.

Italy sold a total of 5.5 billion euros in bonds, at the top of its planned issue range. (Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)