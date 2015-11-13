Portuguese yields creep up before ratings review

LONDON, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s 10-year government bond yield inched up on Friday, lagging euro zone peers before a credit ratings review that has the potential to see Lisbon ejected from the ECB’s asset-purchase programme.

Canadian ratings agency DBRS releases its review on Portugal later in the day against a backdrop of concerns that the prospect of a leftist, anti-austerity government could endanger a frail economic recovery.

Analysts say political upheaval in Lisbon, where left-wing parties ousted Portugal’s ruling centre-right on Tuesday, has raised the risk of a downgrade from DBRS.

Such a move would deprive Portugal of its last investment grade rating, leaving its debt ineligible for purchases under quantitative easing by the European Central Bank.

“We are definitely getting worried about Portugal, but not enough at this time to exit our position,” said Jack McIntyre, portfolio manager at Philadelphia-based Brandywine Global Investment Management, who holds Portuguese government bonds.

“Removing some austerity is fine... as long as they appease the one rating agency which still has them at investment grade, and a downgrade raises the issue of whether the ECB...is going to be able to buy their bonds,” he said.

Yields on 10-year Portuguese bonds rose 1 basis point to 2.78 percent, holding near a four-month high hit on Monday at 2.93 percent.

Most other euro zone bond yields fell, underpinned by expectations of further easing by the ECB, possibly next month. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield dropped 2.8 bps to 0.58 percent.

Ten-year yields in Portugal have risen about 45 bps since inconclusive election results on Oct. 4, in a sign that some investors have turned bearish.

“I‘m absolutely sure that hedge funds are positioning themselves in view of the Portuguese situation, getting ready to short-sell,” said Pedro Azevedo, the CEO of Portugal’s Lynx Asset Managers, whose firm manages 203 million euros in assets, including a small portion of Portuguese debt.

“When they start in a big way, spreads could widen a lot more than they have until now.”

Still, signs that the Socialist Party, which hopes to lead a new leftist government, will maintain European budget commitments and the prospect of further ECB monetary stimulus, are positive signs for Portugal, some analysts said.

“It would be surprising if DBRS downgraded Portugal outright, but they could change the outlook to fire a shot across the bow,” said Investec chief economist Philip Shaw. (Additional Reporting by John Geddie and Daniel Alvarenga; editing by John Stonestreet)