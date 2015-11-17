Greek bond yields hit one-year low after deal with lenders

(Updates prices, adds new comment)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Greek bond yields hit their lowest in more than a year and local stocks rose on Tuesday after the country’s finance minister said Athens had reached an agreement with its lenders on financial reforms.

The yield curve returned to normal, a sign of easing fears of another restructuring of privately held government debt. Ten-year yields fell closer to 7 percent, a level with psychological significance in the euro zone as several countries were forced to seek bailouts after their borrowing costs surged above it.

The agreement removed a major obstacle holding up fresh loans under a third, 86 billion euro bailout programme for Greece. Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said the deal meant Greece’s parliament could now ratify the set of reforms to law, and that deputy euro zone finance ministers, known as the Euro Working Group, would on Friday endorse the deal.

That would allow a 2 billion euro aid disbursement and about 10 billion euros in recapitalisation aid to the country’s four main banks.

It would also pave the way for European Central Bank to make Greek bond purchases. The ECB buys mainly investment grade government debt as part of its trillion euro stimulus scheme, but it can buy junk-rated debt like Greece’s if the country is deemed to be implementing a bailout programme.

“I can’t see the rally in Greek bonds stopping any time soon,” said DZ Bank strategist Daniel Lenz.

Greek 10-year yields fell to 7.07 percent, their lowest since October 2014. They are about a third what they were in July, when the bailout negotiations between the government and its euro zone partners reached a critical point and many feared Athens would be forced to leave the bloc.

Two-year yields were down half a point at 6.10 percent, having reached almost 60 percent in July. Two-year yields had been trading above 10-year yields for most of 2015, a phenomenon common in countries seen to be close to default.

Greece has been keen to complete its first assessment of the bailout package so it can start talks with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund on debt relief.

ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Monday a solution was being found between the EU and the IMF to reduce the debt burden on Greece by extending maturities and reducing interest rates.

Relief on the official debt burden alone would make Greek bonds more attractive as it would make another round of losses being imposed on private creditors less likely. Officials have ruled out another restructuring of privately held debt.

Greek stocks were up 2.3 percent.

Most euro zone bond yields were 1-2 basis points lower after European Central Bank chief economist Peter Praet said inflation expectations were still fragile and downside risks may have increased in light of the attacks in Paris.

German 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for the euro zone borrowing costs, fell 1 basis point to 0.52 percent. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)