UPDATE 1-ECB deposit rate not a barrier for sinking German five-year yields

(Updates prices for close)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The yield on five-year German government bonds hit a record low below the European Central Bank’s -0.20 percent deposit rate on Friday, adding to signs that markets are positioning for bold action from the ECB next week.

Heightened expectations for aggressive easing from the European Central Bank also led to record lows for two-year German yields and for borrowing costs at auction for five-year Italian paper.

The ECB meets on Thursday and talk of bold monetary easing measures to boost inflation was fuelled by a Reuters report earlier this week that policy makers are considering options such as staggered charges on banks hoarding cash.

Against this backdrop, yields across the euro area have fallen sharply.

Five-year German bond yields fell 1.6 basis points at minus 0.204 percent, before edging back up to close at minus 0.19 percent.

The interest-rate sensitive Schatz yield fell 1 bps to briefly touch a record low of -0.42 percent, suggesting markets have priced in a sizeable reduction in the ECB’s deposit rate.

“The market is anticipating the ECB to act swiftly and decisively next week,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk.

“If you take the two-year Schatz yield as the benchmark for the deposit rate, the market expects a cut in the deposit rate by 20 bps to minus 0.40 percent, which we think is thinkable.”

Analysts at Commerzbank said the ECB was likely to do “more rather than less,” with Schatz yields likely to drop to -0.5 percent.

Italy raised 5.19 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in three bonds, almost at the top of a planned issue range of between 3.75 and 5.25 billion euros.

A five-year bond due in November 2020 fetched an average yield of 0.37 percent, down from a previous record low of 0.53 percent posted at auction last month.

“These auction results have been supported by the prospects of the ECB delivering easing next week,” said Martin Van Vliet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Deutsche Bank said markets have priced in 14 to 20 bps of rate cuts, QE extension of six months and arguably an increase of 10-15 billion euros in the monthly pace of purchases.

These expectations have helped tighten yield spreads between peripheral euro zone bonds and benchmark German Bunds.

The yield gap between 10-year Italian and German bonds narrowed to about 93 basis points -- its tightest since March.

Ten-year yields in France, and Germany both fell to their lowest levels in about a month with Bund yields at 0.46 percent. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by John Stonestreet)