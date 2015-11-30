Euro zone markets set high bar for ECB surprise

(Updates throughout)

By Marius Zaharia and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - While Mario Draghi has regularly surprised financial markets, the European Central Bank president will struggle to pull off another coup this week, so high are investors’ expectations for new policy measures to stimulate the euro zone economy.

Markets are variously pricing in an interest rate cut, plus an increase in the size, scope and length of the ECB’s quantitative easing (QE) programme of bond buying when its Governing Council meets on Thursday.

Euro zone government bond yields crept higher on Monday, with markets viewing bold easing measures as pretty much a done deal. The euro hit a 7-1/2 month low at $1.0563, having lost 7 percent since the last ECB meeting on Oct. 22 due to expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will move in the opposite direction - raising rates for the first time in nearly a decade.

European shares rose on the prospect of more stimulus as the ECB tries to nudge up inflation closer to its target.

Money markets are expecting a cut of at least 10 basis points in the ECB’s deposit rate, while economists in a Reuters poll predicted the bond-buying will be increased to 75 billion euros a month from 60 billion.

Beyond that, there is talk of extending quantitative easing (QE) beyond the current end date of September 2016, including expanding from buying sovereign bonds to municipal debt and even of non-performing or “bad” loans.

A two-tier deposit rate system, which Reuters revealed last week was one of the options policymakers are considering, may allow the ECB to cut even more aggressively.

After pushing short-term debt yields to record lows in the past week - with even the five-year German bond yield falling below the ECB’s -0.20 percent deposit rate - investors are wondering whether expectations have gone too far.

Since becoming ECB chief in 2011, Draghi has sprung a series of surprises, first to tackle the euro zone debt crisis and then to head off the risk of deflation and revive economic activity.

He launched long-term refinancing loans to encourage banks to lend more into the economy, set up the bond-buying safety net after promising in a 2012 speech to do “whatever it takes to preserve the euro”, and announced the current QE programme would be worth one trillion euros.

But can he do it again?

“I‘m not sure the ECB will be able to surprise us any more,” said Natixis fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat. He expects a 20 billion euro increase in monthly debt purchases, a six-month extension of QE and a 10 basis point deposit rate cut.

Euro zone yields were 1-3 basis points higher on Monday.

German 10-year Bund yields were up 2 basis points at 0.47 percent, off a one-month low of 0.44 percent hit on Friday. Two-year yields were flat at minus 0.40 percent, while five-year yields were slightly higher at minus 0.185 percent.

EXPECTING “A LOT”

In money markets, euro zone overnight Eonia interbank lending rates dated for the ECB’s Dec. 3 meeting are trading at minus 0.28 bps, reflecting expectations of deposit rates between minus 0.30 percent and minus 0.35 percent.

Some analysts said a deposit rate of minus 0.35 percent would be equivalent to -0.20/-0.50 percent rates in a system in which half of the excess liquidity is charged at the current rate and the other half is more heavily penalised.

“A lot has been priced into markets, which begs the question as to whether the ECB has stoked policy expectations too far?,” said Rabobank senior fixed income strategist Richard McGuire. He expects a 15 basis point cut in the deposit rate, an extension of QE into 2017 and a rise in monthly purchases by 20 billion.

Even with so much priced in, the most closely-watched gauge of the market’s long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, remains at around 1.75 percent - below the ECB’s target of euro zone annual inflation below, but close to two percent.

Inflation is currently at just 0.1 percent.

The gauge, which shows where markets see 2025 inflation forecasts in 2020, rebounded from about 1.56 percent at the end of September, after Draghi signalled the ECB was mulling more measures to ease policy. But it remains below this year’s high of about 1.86 percent.

German consumer prices, harmonised to compare with other European countries, rose by 0.3 percent on the year in November, preliminary data showed on Monday.

“ALL IN”

German bonds with maturities of up to seven years held negative yields and those with maturities out to September 2020 traded below the current -0.20 percent deposit rate. That makes them ineligible for ECB bond purchases under the current QE rules.

The ECB could avoid running out of bonds to buy if it adds the debt of cities and regions to the programme, one step that it is believed to be considering. Such a move would allow the ECB to extend QE well into the second half of 2018, according to private estimates.

“There is a sense that Draghi and colleagues are evaluating all options and this should make for a very interesting meeting on Thursday,” said Mark Dowding, partner and co-head of investment grade debt at BlueBay Asset Management.

Regnat at Natixis said the ECB should keep some firepower for later when it would be able to assess the impact of an expected interest rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

While yields on two-year German bonds have fallen 10 bps in the past month, two-year U.S. Treasury yields have risen by a similar amount, pushing the gap between the two to its widest in nine years, at around 135 bps.

“If they decide to go all in this week they will be out of ammunition ... if the U.S. outlook changes and the euro does not weaken that much,” Regnat said. (editing by David Stamp)