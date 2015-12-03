German 2-yr yields near troughs as markets expect all-out ECB action

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Short-term German yields were pinned near record lows in deep negative territory on Thursday, with financial markets expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to go all out on inflation with a package of rate cuts and ramped-up bond buying.

Draghi, who has a reputation of promising big and delivering even more, has all but committed to action, leaving investors guessing only on the combination of measures and their aggressiveness.

Money markets are pricing in a cut of at least 10 basis points in the European Central Bank’s deposit rate to minus 30 basis points, while economists in a Reuters poll expect an increase in asset buying to 75 billion euros a month from 60 billion euros.

Other options include the introduction of a two-tier deposit rate system, extending the quantitative programme (QE) beyond September 2016, expanding the pool of eligible assets to include municipal debt and even - a long shot - non-performing loans.

With a comprehensive package already in the price, investors are wondering whether Draghi could disappoint for a change, but they are not willing to bet on it.

The below-forecast November inflation data which came at 0.1 percent turned many doubters into believers and short-term German yields hit new record lows on Wednesday.

KBC strategist Piet Lammens expects a 10 bps cut in the deposit rate and an extra 20 billion euros a month of QE. He labels his estimate “conservative.”

“Draghi until now has always exceeded expectations and in this context, we are a bit uneasy with our projection,” Lammens said. “On the other hand he has never massaged the market as he had done this time ... so he may do less.”

German two-year yields were up by less than a basis point at minus 0.426 percent, having hit an all-time low of minus 0.434 percent on Wednesday. Five-year yields were below the deposit rate at minus 0.206 percent and less than 2 basis points away from their trough.

About one trillion euros of euro zone government bonds, or about a fifth of the entire market, trades below the ECB’s deposit rate.

Ten-year Bund yields were up 1 basis point at 0.485 percent. Most 10-year yields in the euro zone were less than 10 basis points away from their lowest levels since May.

“Draghi should still manage to beat expectations while also leaving the door open for even more stimulus,” said Commerzbank rate strategist David Schnautz, who expects deposit rates at minus 0.40 percent, a QE expansion by 20 billion as well as changes to the composition and duration of the programme.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday the ECB will cut its 2017 inflation forecast to 1.6 percent from 1.7 percent, a similar move to that projected in a Reuters poll.

The ECB’s target of just below 2 percent is still considered out of reach for the foreseeable future. A key market measure of long-term inflation expectations, the five-year, five-year breakeven forward, is just below 1.80 percent. The measure , which shows where markets expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, usually trades above 2 percent when investors expect the inflation to be on target.

While ECB is ready to ease, the U.S. Federal Reserve is seen as almost certain to hike rates at its Dec. 15-16 meeting. Fed Chair Janet Yellen said she was “looking forward” to the first such move in a decade.

At 139 basis points, the gap between German and U.S. two-year yields is at its widest since 2006. Yellen speaks again on Thursday and investors want to see her reaction to the ECB measures.

“The ECB also faces the risk that an overfulfilment (of market expectations) could prompt the Fed to defer its planned rate lift-off,” said Norbert Wuthe, senior analyst at Bayerische Landesbank.

Spain and France issue bonds later in the day. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Toby Chopra)