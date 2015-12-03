Bond markets discover that Draghi can disappoint after all

* German 2yr yields set for biggest rise since Oct 11

* Investors expected deeper rate cuts, bigger QE purchase

* Money market rates rise, inflation gauge withers (Recasts and writes through)

By John Geddie and Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Two-year German government bond yields were set for their biggest daily rise in more than four years on Thursday after ECB President Mario Draghi failed to meet the market’s expectations for all-out monetary easing.

The ECB extended its asset-purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, by six months to March 2017, but did not beef up monthly purchases as many investors had hoped.

It also agreed to buy euro-denominated municipal and regional bonds and cut its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.30 percent, although this was slightly less than money markets had priced in.

Reflecting the market’s disappointment, investors also scaled back their inflation expectations, while stocks tumbled and the euro soared 2 percent versus the dollar.

“It gives you an idea about how high expectations were going into the meeting in general, specifically regarding cuts to the deposit rate,” said Patrick O‘Donnell, fixed income investment manager at Aberdeen Asset Management.

“Markets were hoping that whatever he under-delivered on in the rates move, he may over-deliver on for quantitative easing, but he missed expectations there as well.”

Short-term German bond yields rose 13 basis points to -0.31 percent, the biggest daily move seen since October 2011, while 10-year yields climbed 13 bps to a three-week high of 0.61 percent.

Italian 10-year bonds were the worst performers after a 20 bps spike in yields to 1.60 percent, the biggest daily rise since June.

Money market rates meanwhile rose 8-12 bps, moving to price out prospects for another deposit rate cut in the foreseeable future.

HIGH EXPECTATIONS

“The markets were very ambitious with respect to the measures the ECB would possibly take and are now disappointed,” said Stephan Rieke, senior economist at German private bank BHF-Bank.

The past week had seen financial markets ramp up expectations for aggressive stimulus amid reports about some radical measures that included the introduction of a two-tier deposit rate system.

A closely watched measure of long-term market inflation expectations fell as investors started to express doubt that the ECB’s stimulus would lift inflation back towards its near 2 percent target.

Inflation in the euro zone is currently at 0.1 percent .

The five-year, five-year breakeven forward,, which shows where markets expect 2025 inflation forecasts to be in 2020, fell to 1.77 percent having traded at 1.81 percent earlier in the day.

“The biggest danger is that market reaction may put the ECB in an awkward position,” said Nicholas Wall, a portfolio manager at Invesco.

“A large sell off in bonds and a stronger euro will tighten financial conditions in Europe and make inflation even harder to generate - they may be talking about easing again sooner than they wished.”

The ECB’s actions were felt outside the bloc’s borders, with Swiss and Scandinavian government bond yields also rising sharply. (--------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 1538 GMT ------------------; Futures continuous contract basis; Current levels versus prior European close; FUTURES CASH YIELD; THREE MONTH EURO

100.110; -0.075; -0.326; +0.058; TWO-YEAR SCHATZ 111.440; -0.270; -0.298; +0.136; 10-YEAR BUND 156.670; -1.770; 0.605; +0.132; 30-YEAR BUND 1.449; +0.102; 2/10 YIELD CURVE SPREAD 0.903; -0.004; 10/30 YIELD CURVE SPREAD 0.844; -0.030; 2-YR SWAP RATE; BID; -0.038; +0.110; 10-YR SWAP RATE; BID; 0.922; +0.094; 30-YR SWAP RATE; BID; 1.544; +0.049; 2/10 SWAP CURVE SPREAD 0.960; -0.017; 10/30 SWAP CURVE SPREAD 0.622; -0.045; 2-YR BUND/SWAP SPREAD 0.260; -0.026; 10-YR BUND/SWAP SPREAD 0.317; -0.038; BREAKEVEN RATE; OATei 07/20; 1.909; -0.001; 10-YR BUND/UST SPREAD 1.659; -0.046; 10-YR BUND/OAT SPREAD

0.338; +0.024; 10-YR BUND/BONO SPREAD 1.098; +0.079; 10-YR BUND/BTP SPREAD 1.006; +0.086; 10-YR BUND/GGB SPREAD

7.308; -0.040; 10-YR ITALIAN BTP FUTURE 138.870; -2.420)