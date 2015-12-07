Oil slump, determined Draghi halts euro zone bond sell-off

* German yields fall after two days of sharp rises

* ECB president’s dovish hints reassure shaken investors

* Sliding crude prices cloud inflation expectations (Adds quote, updates prices)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - A sell-off in euro zone bond yields kicked into reverse on Monday as oil prices tumbled close to 2015 lows and ECB president Mario Draghi said he stood ready to deploy further stimulus to achieve the central bank’s inflation target.

German 10-year bond yields -- the bloc’s benchmark -- fell 5 basis points to 0.64 percent, erasing some of the 25 bps rise seen after Draghi announced a package of stimulus measures on Thursday including a rate cut and an extension of bond-buying that fell short of market expectations.

An OPEC decision to keep oil output high which sent the price of crude towards 2015 troughs, combined with a pledge from Draghi on Friday to deploy further tools to tackle the troubled outlook for consumer price growth, appears to have helped stop the rot.

Most other euro zone yields were down around 3-5 bps.

“The consensus should still be that the ECB remains ready to act, and for some investors this increased yield level obviously represents a buying opportunity,” DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk, said.

A disagreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran meant that OPEC on Friday failed to agree on output targets to reduce a bulging glut in oil, sending prices near the lowest levels seen this year.

This has worn on the market’s long-term inflation expectations already dented by the disappointment of Draghi’s stimulus package announced last week.

The 5-year/5-year breakeven forward, cited by the ECB as one of its favoured gauges of inflation expectations, has fallen below 1.70 percent for the first time in six weeks, edging away from the ECB’s near two percent target.

Conservative central bankers at the ECB have criticised Draghi for raising market expectations too high for a big injection of money last week.

But brushing off concerns of the negative reaction, Draghi said on Friday the bank was ready to ease its policy further if needed to raise inflation back towards its target.

Consumer prices in the euro zone are currently growing at only 0.1 percent year-on-year, while weaker-than-expected German industrial output data on Monday underlined other risks facing the bloc’s economy.

The fragile outlook for global inflation has also helped ease nerves about the future path of interest rates in the U.S. despite solid jobs data on Friday that has cemented bets that the Federal Reserve will raise rates later this month.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has the evidence of U.S. labour market health she wanted in order to rates for the first time in a decade, but she may have a tougher time selling further hikes next year.

Inflation is likely to be a key driver for the pace of rate rises next year, with some Fed members already warning the central bank will need to be willing to pause its tightening phase.

“The imminent start of the Fed rate-hiking cycle will be sugar-coated in dovish reassurances about the speed of tightening. The market expects as much,” Societe Generale global head of rates and FX strategy, Vincent Chaigneau, said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan)