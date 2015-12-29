Spanish bonds outperform as leftist alliance looks unlikely

(Updates prices, adds data)

By John Geddie

LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Spanish bonds held firm on Tuesday while other euro zone yields rose, signalling that some investors see the chances of parties forming an anti-austerity leftist coalition as increasingly unlikely.

Spain’s Socialist party, runner-up in this month’s elections, ruled out forming a new government with third-placed Podemos on Monday unless it renounced its pledge to grant a referendum on independence in Catalonia.

With the Socialists having also ruled out a grand coalition or informal pact with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s People’s Party, the country looks set for another vote early in 2016.

This is likely to be seen as the lesser of two evils for markets, however, with investors worried that an immediate lurch to the left may threaten Spain’s fragile economic recovery.

Strategists said market reaction to the news was likely to have been delayed by Monday’s bank holiday in London. All other euro zone yields edged up as a sharp fall in oil prices, a trend that dampens the outlook for inflation, abated.

“Anticipating snap elections and on the assumption that Podemos remains a ‘no-go’ for the Socialists on Catalonia, this may be marginally supportive for Spanish government bonds,” Commerzbank strategist David Schnautz said.

Spain’s 10-year yields were flat at 1.79 percent on Tuesday having dipped earlier, while most other euro zone yields were up 3-4 basis points (bps).

Yields were not affected by data showing Spanish shops took on staff at the fastest rate in eight years ahead of what retailers are tipping as the best Christmas for takings since the country began to recover from a deep recession.

German yields - the bloc’s benchmark - rose 4 bps to 0.60 percent, giving up some of the 7-bps fall seen on Monday as tumbling oil prices sparked fears over consumer price growth.

Crude oil edged up 0.4 percent on Tuesday to $36.77 a barrel, recovering after a 3-percent plunge on Monday as fears of slowing demand added to near-record global production levels.

With many investors having already closed their portfolios for the year, trading volumes have declined. Only 170,000 lots were traded on Monday, less than a third of the daily average for the year of over 600,000 lots.

By 1100 GMT, about 100,000 lots had been traded.

When trading picks up in January, Spain is likely to be the first concern on the agenda for investors.

And while any fears may be soothed by the declining influence of the far-left Podemos party, which had been cast as a potential kingmaker but now looks isolated from power, Spain still has a number of hurdles to pass.

Ratings agencies will need to take stock of events in Madrid. Fitch’s review of its BBB+ stable grade on Jan. 29 will be one of first big tests of the year, followed by Moody‘s, which has a positive outlook, on Feb. 19. (Editing by Louise Ireland)