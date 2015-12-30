UPDATE 2-Having failed to reach zero, German Bunds are no longer the hero

(Updates prices for market close)

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - German Bunds ended their most volatile year since 2011 with yields higher than they were at the end of 2014, as a failed bid to break below zero raised questions about their safe-haven status and showed the limitations of ultra-easy monetary policy.

On Wednesday, the last trading day of 2015, 10-year Bund yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, closed at 0.63 percent, up 9 basis points (bps) on the year. In 2014, they fell almost 150 bps.

The dramatic rise of Bund yields from a record low of 0.05 percent in mid-April to above 1 percent in early June raised concerns about thin market activity as regulation tightened.

During that period, one of the world’s safest assets turned into one of the riskiest. Investing in Bunds for their safety is no longer a straightforward bet.

The thin market looks set to remain in place in the coming year, exacerbated by the European Central Bank’s programme to purchase 60 billion euros a month of assets, mostly government bonds. That programme is set to run until at least March 2017 .

In April, the view that ECB purchases would push yields into negative territory was challenged by one of the rare instances in which monthly inflation data beat expectations.

Lack of liquidity and one-sided positioning - bets that Bund yields would fall further were almost unanimous - meant once the sell-off started it snowballed. With coupons near zero, investors had no protection, and their losses ran into double digits.

Inflation then resumed its disappointing trend, but the fresh memory of those losses prevented a new test of zero yields.

“That massive rise of yields coming out of nowhere was certainly the most significant event of the year for Bunds,” DZ Bank rate strategist Christian Lenk said. “These kind of spikes are going to be the new normal.”

The average daily move between the highest and lowest price for German Bund futures was the greatest since 2011, Thomson Reuters data show.

In other markets, Greece had another roller-coaster year with 10-year yields trading between a low of just under 7 percent last month and a high of almost 20 percent in July, when fears of a euro zone exit peaked during bailout talks between the new Syriza-led government and its international creditors.

A third bailout has since been agreed, Syriza was re-elected with a radically different mandate to implement new austerity measures and yields were last at 8.26 percent, more than 100 bps lower than they were at the end of 2014.

Yields on most other euro zone bonds reached record lows in April and May. Spain and Italy - which were at the heart of the financial crisis in 2011-2012, when their bond yields surged to unaffordable levels above 7 percent - are now borrowing at well below 2 percent for 10 years.

Euro zone markets, protected by ECB buying, have taken inconclusive election results in Portugal and Spain as well as a stronger push for independence in Catalonia in their stride.

The worst performing market in terms of returns was Finland, which saw a steady deterioration in its economic outlook and a recession in Russia, an important trading partner. Perhaps surprisingly, the best was Greece.

Italy held its last auction of the year on Wednesday, selling 6 billion euros - the top of the planned range - in five-year and 10-year fixed-rate and seven-year floating-rate bonds.

Germany and France are set to kick things off again next week when markets open after the New Year break.

In 2016, euro zone government bond sales will fall below 900 billion euros for the first time since 2011 as crisis-hit Rome and Madrid work off their debt hangovers with the help of ultra-low borrowing costs.